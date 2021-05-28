This week, the Bank Automation News funding wrap profiles three fintechs from across the globe, all with valuations of more than a $1 billion, indicating investors’ appetite for payments and billing fintechs. Here’s a look at the highlights: Zeta Zeta, a cloud-native neobanking platform, raised $250 million in a Series C round from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, taking the fintech’s valuation to $1.45 billion. “The funding is predominantly going to be used in expansion of our product line, and particularly focused on the […]