Jack Henry’s automated database migration for core platform Episys and a toolkit with APIs for third-party solutions for digital banking suite Banno were among the technology deliverables touted during Wednesday’s earnings call.

At the top of the core provider’s list of tech wins was an automated data migration delivered by Symitar, a division of Jack Henry that offers the Episys core platform. Episys is a popular data processing system that services 40% of all U.S. credit unions with assets of $1 billion or greater, according to the company’s website.

“We’ve delivered many new and innovative solutions during the fiscal year,” CEO David Foss said during the call. “A few examples include our Symitar team delivered an automated database migration to almost all of our Episys clients, which allowed them to move to the new database structure with no effort or client impact.”

Jack Henry’s digital team developed the Banno digital toolkit to provide customers with “a complete set of application programming interfaces or APIs to enable easy plugins to third-party solutions in our digital platform,” the CEO added. Jack Henry acquired the digital banking suite in 2014.

The toolkit includes an admin API to connect to the back end — the same admin API used for its administrative side and the consumer API for its mobile and online user experience. The development toolkit also includes a plugin framework that allows banks to extend the functionality of Banno mobile or online with their own inventions or fintech partners. An authentication framework leverages industry-standard protocols OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect.

In addition to completing a multiyear project to upgrade Jack Henry’s card payments platform, the core provider’s payments team also delivered a digital toolkit to enable clients not using Jack Henry’s digital platform to connect to the PayCenter hub for Zelle transactions. Zelle is a person-to-person payment app embedded in many banking apps. The app’s network operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by Bank of America, Truist, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and PNC.

Jack Henry also continued to invest internally in technology to expand its remote recruiting efforts.

“Almost all of these new deliverables are built on entirely new technology stacks and are designed to make it easier for our customers to leverage our open architecture, tools and philosophy to deliver cutting-edge solutions for their account holders,” Foss noted.

