This week, investors looked to infrastructure fintechs for new funding opportunities, with interest once again on a Latin American fintech. Here are Bank Automation News’ highlights. 10X Technologies London-based 10x Future Technologies, a cloud-native systems provider for banks, announced Wednesday its oversubscribed $187 million Series C financing round, co-led by funds managed by BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and supported by existing investors JPMorgan Chase, […]