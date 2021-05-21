Two companies with valuations in the billions attracted investor interest this week. The latest Bank Automation News funding wrap includes one buy now pay later (BNPL) tech firm that has a unique partnership with Barclays US and another fintech that is breaking ground as a trading platform for recurring revenues. Here’s a look at the highlights: Amount: The latest fintech unicorn On Monday, BNPL technology firm Amount closed a Series D capital raise bringing in close to $100 million of additional primary […]