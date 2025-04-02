Republic Bank & Trust has selected Fiserv’s DNA platform to modernize its banking infrastructure as part of its digital transformation effort.

The $6.7 billion bank will gain the ability to issue digital cards as well as paperless account opening and open integration architecture, accelerating availability of third-party features through the DNA platform, Chris Van Der Stad, head of DNA, next generation solutions at Fiserv, told Bank Automation News.

“Republic anticipates gaining operational efficiencies primarily by automating more manual processes,” Van Der Stad said. “Digital transformation is not a replacement for the interpersonal, high-touch aspect of a modern bank, but it frees up branch staff to offer a stronger consultative approach that their customers increasingly seek.”

Fiserv’s DNA platform and Republic Bank will be connected via APIs and will also have the solution on-premises as well, he said.

Alkami, Greenlight team up on youth banking

Digital banking solutions provider Alkami has partnered with money management fintech Greenlight to integrate Greenlight’s family finance application into Alkami’s mobile banking platform.

The collaboration offers a digital banking experience tailored to young users while reinforcing financial literacy, according to a March 26 release from Alkami. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Platform features include:

Youth-oriented debit cards for earning, saving, spending and donating;

Parental controls such as transaction monitoring, setting spending limits and automating allowances;

Chore tracking;

Account linking between Greenlight accounts and the parents’ banking app; and

Level Up, an interactive financial literacy game with more than 100 lessons.



Financial institutions using the application also have the option to customize the user interface, a Greenlight spokesperson told BAN.

The $4 billion Valley Strong Credit Union has already integrated the platform, according to Alkami, and offers debit cards for the Greenlight application and 2% annual savings for families using the app.

Greenlight also works with $665 billion U.S. Bank and $10 billion Digital Federal Credit Union.

Alkami also anticipates more collaboration among fintechs as the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, an Alkami spokesperson told BAN. “If you look back several years, most FIs likely had very few relationships to make up their digital platforms. Today, it takes a network,” the spokesperson said.

Credit Union 1 selects nCino for digital banking

The $1.8 billion Credit Union 1 has selected fintech nCino to provide a unified digital experience across its commercial, consumer and indirect lending businesses.

“By building an omnichannel foundation on the nCino platform, we’re able to provide fast, personalized, and convenient experiences that will help our members reach their financial goals,” an nCino spokesperson told BAN.

Credit Union 1 will also gain access to portfolio analytics for targeted marketing along with digital lending operations, the spokesperson said.

“For indirect lending, the focus will be to enhance dealer management capabilities, streamline automated decisioning, and improve integration with third-party systems for faster processing and approvals,” the spokesperson said. “Consumer lending will focus on expanding self-service capabilities through the borrower portal and improving document management to create a seamless borrower experience.”

Western Union taps HCLTech for AI-driven operating model

Cross-border payments provider Western Union has tapped IT service provider HCLTech to help it transition to an AI-enabled operating model.

As Western Union continues its digital transformation journey, and the partnership will enable the company to transition to an AI-driven platform operating model using HCLTech’s AI-powered solutions, FENIX and AI Force, Baskaran Subramaniam, executive vice president and head of banking and capital markets of Americas at HCLTech, told BAN.

The two solutions will enhance agility and scalability for Western Union’s existing tech stack like their app interface and back-end operations, Subramaniam said.

“These AI solutions will seamlessly support Western Union’s infrastructure transformation and data-driven decision-making to improve customer experiences and future-ready solutions,” he said.

Gesa CU, Nymbus launch new platform

Richland, Wash.-based Gesa Credit Union’s digital banking platform designed for educators, first responders, health care workers, law enforcement and veterans, ValorFI Heroes, is now operational.

The platform, developed in partnership with cloud-based banking platform Nymbus and integrated personal banking platform provider Spiral’s platform, was soft-launched in late 2024, less than a year after discussions began, and hard-launched last month, a spokesperson for the $5.5 billion Gesa CU told BAN.

The monetary value of the partnership was not disclosed. Gesa CU is a Nymbus investor, the spokesperson said.

The API-driven platform integrates charitable giving into everyday banking, allowing members to support nonprofits through their transactions, according to the spokesperson.

In addition to benefiting first responders, the collaboration caters to younger consumers, a Nymbus spokesperson told BAN.

“We’ve found that nearly a third of Gen Z and millennial consumers care about feeling like part of a community (28%) and donating to local charities (29%),” the Nymbus spokesperson said.

Additionally, users can access:

Personalized branding and debit card customization;

High-yield savings accounts and competitive rates;

Early payday access and a nationwide ATM network;

Donations tied to debit card transactions;

Community-driven engagement through non-profit voting mechanisms.

“ValorFI Heroes represents a significant step in Gesa’s digital banking efforts, helping us extend accessible, member-first banking solutions beyond our traditional geographic footprint,” the Gesa CU spokesperson said. “By offering a fully digital platform, we aim to make banking easier and more accessible for everyone, regardless of location or schedule.”

Additionally, the CU in 2025 plans to explore AI and automation use cases to enhance efficiency, according to the spokesperson. As the platform scales, Gesa aims to expand its capabilities, the spokesperson said.

There are 24 FIs on Nymbus’ platform, including:

$9.3 billion PeoplesBank ;

$7.7 billion Michigan State University Federal Credit Union ;

$866.4 million TransPecos Banks ;

$371.7 million Inspire Federal Credit Union ; and

$300 million Actors Federal Credit Union .

Fort Community CU selects Lumin for digital banking

The $384 million Fort Community Credit Union has selected digital banking service provider Lumin Digital to revamp its online and mobile banking, according to a March 18 release.

With the new digital services, FCCU plans to increase its competitive edge and scalability to attract new customers and retain older clients, according to the release.

“Some members may never walk into a branch, but we want them to have as personalized and welcoming an experience as members who visit us in person,” Jeffery Anderson, director of marketing for Fort Community Credit Union, said in the release. “Lumin Digital was the standout choice for bringing our members the perfect balance between a hometown feel and cutting-edge technology.”

Other FI clients of Lumin Digital include:

$4 billion Consumer Credit Union ;

$6 billion Citadel Credit Union ; and

$1.8 billion DuPont Community Credit Union .

