U.S. Bank rolled out a new savings tool Friday that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help its customers decide how much they should be saving. The “Pay Yourself First” tool, powered by technology from the fintech Personetics, identifies and recommends potential savings for users by analyzing variables like cash flow and debt-to-income ratios. According to its Friday announcement, the $554 billion U.S. Bank is the first financial institution in the U.S. to offer the product in its mobile banking application. “It’s natural to think […]