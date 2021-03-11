A full 91% of consumers say it would be valuable to see all their accounts in one app, according to a survey of 1,000 random U.S. consumers featured in the Ultimate Guide to the Money Experience from MX. In other words, people want to sign into a single place and see everything — checking, savings, car loan, mortgage, 401(k), etc. — in one view. They want to see balances and transactions together so they don’t have to sign into a separate account to get a full sense of their finances.

What’s telling is that despite the overwhelming majority who said this feature would be valuable, only 40% said their bank currently gives them the ability to do this. This represents a remarkable disconnect between what consumers and what financial organizations are providing them.

Organizations that don’t offer this feature don’t understand the future of banking.

Think of it this way. When a consumer signs into a banking portal where all their accounts have been aggregated — whether via a bank, a credit union, or a digital-only bank — they no longer need to sign into all their other accounts.

Over time, they come to think of this unified hub as their primary banking portal, which results in more time on site and a deeper, more meaningful relationship with their bank. This in turn gives the provider more time to make offers and upsell.

In addition, the offers this provider makes will be far more relevant, given that they can see a 360-degree view of each customer’s finances. Does the customer have a mortgage at a competitor? This provider can show an offer for a more competitive rate. The same goes for any number of financial products, from auto loans to savings accounts.

Put simply, to be the bank of the future, you must be the primary banking portal for your customers. How do you expect to win the market if, as we discovered in another one of our survey questions, 95% of consumers use their digital portal as their primary method of checking their balances? How will you own the channel for those customers if you’re not the primary banking portal?

Fortunately, connecting all accounts in one place is becoming simpler and more reliable than ever. With APIs and whitelisted connections via companies like MX, you can give your customers the ability to see all their accounts in one place, whether you’re a bank, credit union, fintech company, or whatever else comes next. What used to be a clunky, legacy process, riddled with broken connections, has become streamlined and stable.