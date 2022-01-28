The BSTX exchange won approval from U.S. regulators for a plan to use blockchain technology to fuel key aspects stock trading.

The approval, announced on the SEC’s website late Thursday, is being hailed by some as a milestone in a push for regulated crypto markets. However, the SEC said in its filing that the go-ahead doesn’t apply to the trading of digital tokens — meaning that the exchange won’t be able to start offering cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets.

According to the SEC, BSTX’s go-ahead is limited to more traditional stock exchange services, including:

Clearance and settlement procedures that could be as short as the same day, versus the standard time of two business days

Market data that would be available on BSTX Market Data Blockchain

–By Ben Bain (Bloomberg Mercury)