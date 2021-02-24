Jesse Honigberg, technology chief of staff at Cross River Bank, is among the experts who will discuss automated personalized engagement at scale at the Bank Automation Ignite virtual conference on April 13-14. Honigberg will be part of a live panel discussion on Wednesday, April 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

At the Fort Lee, NJ-based Cross River, Honigberg partners closely with clients and the community to build, deliver and evolve the bank’s portfolio of payments, and banking as a service and lending products, he told Bank Automation News. Additionally, he focuses on financial inclusion and enterprise enablement.

Honigberg led the $9.7 million bank’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) efforts to become the third-largest PPP lender in the United States, supporting more than 200,000 small businesses. He currently works with bank teams to ensure client and business alignment as Cross River develops a proprietary API core banking platform.

In 2019, Honigberg led Cross River to take its place as the 19th bank on the Real-Time Payments Network (RTP), making it the first financial institution on the network with less than $100 billion in assets. Prior to joining Cross River, Honigberg held various roles at the $3.2 billion Sterling National Bank, including as chief information officer and chief digital officer.

