Alyson Karow, head of small business digital channels at TD Bank, will join the panel “At the Core: Strategies for Addressing Legacy Core Systems” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET, at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

View the full agenda for the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here.

Karow will discuss strategies for pushing legacy systems forward despite their limitations via integration tools.

TD Bank has invested in its core processes to help meet client demand, including modernizing its IT infrastructure through its Next Evolution of Work model, which supports new tooling and platform capabilities such as the use of the cloud and adopting agile at-scale processes.

Karow joins Michael Lehmbeck, chief technology officer at BankUnited, and Ninish Ukkan, chief technology officer at Arvest Bank, on the panel.

The Summit takes place March 2-3 and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking technology topics, including digitization of real-time payments and strategies for automation.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here and register here.