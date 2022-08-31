Britney Pope, associate vice president of strategic solutions at cloud banking provider nCino, is joining the speaker faculty at Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 for the panel, “Using business intelligence, CRM and automation to improve customer and employee experiences” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. PT.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20. The Summit brings together industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics from using cloud development to embedded finance.

View the event agenda here.

Pope manages strategic implementations for Wilmington, N.C.-based nCino’s retail, deposit account opening and intelligence suite to financial institutions. She has more than 10 years of experience within the financial software industry.

Joining Pope for the panel discussion are Kenneth Meyer, chief information officer of digital channels and innovation at Truist, and Dominic Cugini, chief information officer of service digitization at KeyBank.

Learn more about Bank the Automation Summit Fall 2022 and register.