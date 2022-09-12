What should financial institutions consider when adopting citizen development?

Michael Lehmbeck, chief technology officer at BankUnited, gives Bank Automation News a glimpse into what he will share with attendees of next week’s Bank Automation Summit panel discussion, “Facilitating citizen developers in banking,” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:15 a.m. PT, during this special edition episode of “The Buzz” podcast.

Citizen development and the rise of cloud technology and software-as-a-service platforms “are more so now than ever empowering the lines of business [at banks] to be able to take on more development,” Lehmbeck says.

Attendees of the panel discussion will learn:

What to be mindful of as an organization is looking to adopt citizen development;

Governance considerations when implementing citizen development; and

Organizational best practices.

Lehmbeck will be joined on the panel by Tracie Cleveland Thomas, senior vice president at KeyBank, and Gabriel Skelton of OpenBots.

