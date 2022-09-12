What should financial institutions consider when adopting citizen development?
Michael Lehmbeck, chief technology officer at BankUnited, gives Bank Automation News a glimpse into what he will share with attendees of next week’s Bank Automation Summit panel discussion, “Facilitating citizen developers in banking,” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:15 a.m. PT, during this special edition episode of “The Buzz” podcast.
Citizen development and the rise of cloud technology and software-as-a-service platforms “are more so now than ever empowering the lines of business [at banks] to be able to take on more development,” Lehmbeck says.
Attendees of the panel discussion will learn:
- What to be mindful of as an organization is looking to adopt citizen development;
- Governance considerations when implementing citizen development; and
- Organizational best practices.
Lehmbeck will be joined on the panel by Tracie Cleveland Thomas, senior vice president at KeyBank, and Gabriel Skelton of OpenBots.
Click here to view the full Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 agenda and to register for the event.
Subscribe to The Buzz Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google podcast, or download the episode.
The following is a transcript generated by AI technology that has been lightly edited but still contains errors.
Hello, and welcome to a special edition of the buzz, a bank automation news podcast. Joining us is Michael Lundbeck, Chief Technology Officer at Bank united. Michael will speak at the upcoming bank automation summit on September 28. In Seattle, the following is a preview on his upcoming discussion.Michael Lehmbeck 0:22
The topics that we’re going to be discussing are really centered around citizen development and the sudden rise that has come with the onset of new and different cloud technologies, SAS platforms and otherwise, that are more so now than ever and powering the lines of business to be able to take on more development and and transactional activities than they’ve ever been able to before. And so while that is both a great thing for the business lines and for the organization as a whole, there are certainly certainly still some concepts that we need to make sure that we’re abiding by, you know, from an SDLC or from a governance perspective, to make sure that as those lines of business are venturing into, you know, the the citizen development way of life that were providing a safe passage for them to be able to do so.
Whitney McDonald 1:18
You’ve been listening to a special edition of the buzz of bank automation news podcast, please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit bank automation news.com. For more information on the upcoming bank automation Summit, which will take place September 19 and 20th. At the higher olive aid in Seattle, visit bank automation summit.com