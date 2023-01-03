Lindsay Holden, head of Truist Foundry and co-founder of fintech Long Game, will present during the session “Ideation in banking – The art of generating new ideas for products, processes and strategies” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Holden will discuss strategy development, changing legacy technology and cultivating a team culture – something she brought to Truist from her own startup Long Game which was acquired by the $548 billion, Charlotte, N.C.-based bank in May.

Holden leads Truist’s latest innovation division, which launched in October, where she has implemented a startup-like culture at the bank, she previously told Bank Automation News.

Holden joins Bryce Elliott, executive vice president and chief information officer for wholesale and enterprise payments technology at Truist, who will also speak at the Summit.

The Summit will take place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation technology and operations strategies.

