Discover Financial Services’ Joe Mills, director of transformation strategy and automation, and Dan Ireland, senior manager of automation and businesses strategy, have joined Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 to speak on robotic process automation and automation operations.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here.

Mills will join the panel “Automation operations: Use cases for transformation” on Thursday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET, to discuss how to tackle automation projects.

Ireland will discuss how to build better RPA bots using process mining and process discovery on the panel “New approaches and techniques in RPA” on Friday, March 3 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

In 2022, Discover Financial Services partnered with vendor management platform TYDEi to streamline and digitize payments in the health care industry, and launched its Advanced Analytics Resource Center to enhance technology and analytics investments, according to a Discover release.

The Summit takes place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including cloud modernization and automating real-time payment processes.

Learn more about the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here and register here.