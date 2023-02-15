Ninish Ukkan, chief technology officer at Arvest Bank, will join the panel “At the core: Strategies for addressing legacy core systems” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

View the full agenda for the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here.

Ukkan will discuss how to approach legacy core systems through integration and modernization.

Arvest Bank is focused on a digital consumer experience and has a partnership with core banking platform Thought Machine. The bank also works with Google Cloud on internal training for its own employees to reskill and upskill its talent.

Ukkan joins Michael Lehmbeck, chief technology officer at BankUnited, and Alyson Karow, head of small business digital channels at TD Bank.

The Summit takes place March 2-3 and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including cloud strategies and use cases for transformation.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here and register here.