CHARLOTTE – Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 kicks off Thursday with panelists from Fifth Third Bank, Truist Financial and Wells Fargo taking the stage to discuss data expandability issues through cloud technology at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

The two-day event features panel discussions, presentations, networking roundtables and a fireside chat with Goldman Sachs’ Brinda Bhattacharjee, chief operation officer and head of partnerships for transaction banking.

The event brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including RPA strategy and automation of real-time payments. View the full agenda.

The Summit will take on the following three key trends:

1. How to approach automation projects: Financial institutions continue to automate and invest in technology

Decision makers from PNC Financial and Discover Financial Services will discuss how to approach new projects, how to pitch to senior management and how to determine where to invest time, energy and resources.

2. Balancing automation and human capital: As more technology surfaces in the financial industry, banks are faced with finding the right mix between digitizing and hiring.

In many cases, banks are investing in both to balance customer needs and their desire for digital capabilities. Sessions will deliver how to maintain that balance through employee training.

3. Implications for core systems: Cloud modernization, integration tools and pushing legacy systems to their limits.

The Summit will address on how to determine whether to wrap or scrap a core system. Speakers from TD Bank, BankUnited and Arvest Bank will discuss how they have approached core modernization.

Learn more about and register for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.