Alex Sion, managing director and head of Market Growth at Citi Ventures, will join Bank Automation Summit 2022 for a panel discussion on Wednesday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel, “Ideation in Banking — The Art of Generating New Products and Services,” will focus on using design thinking in traditional product development, freeing strategy from legacy technology and cultivating a revolutionary ideation team culture.

“Investing in innovation, as a distinct part of an overall growth strategy, has never been more important to achieving both near-term and long-term growth,” Sion told Bank Automation News. “However, corporate innovation has long seemed more like ‘art’ vs. ‘science’ which makes it challenging for organizations to take on. But this is shifting. I look forward to discussing new models at Bank Automation’s 2022 Summit.”

Sion, who joined Citi Ventures in 2018, is the former global consumer bank head of the D10X program, which incubates new products and businesses designed to generate organic growth for Citi.

He previously served as general manager of mobile for JPMorgan Chase, responsible for Chase Mobile Banking and mobile channel governance for the Consumer and Community Banking Group. Sion also co-founded Moven, the world’s first mobile neobank and a fintech pioneer that has nearly 2 million global users and raised more than $20 million in venture financing during his tenure.

Sion currently serves on the advisory board of Cell Trust, which offers a platform for secure mobile messaging, and the innovation council of the Bank Administration Institute, a nonprofit that provides research, training and thought leadership events for the financial services industry. He also was an adjunct professor of digital marketing at the Georgetown School of Continuing Studies.

