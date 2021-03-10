Richard Weeks, head of conversational experiences and capabilities at Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, will discuss new use cases for chatbot development and deployment during the Bank Automation Ignite virtual conference, taking place April 13-14. Weeks will be part of a live panel discussion on Tuesday, April 13, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

View the BA Ignite agenda.

At the $553.9 billion U.S. Bank, Weeks leads the development of conversational experiences, including Smart Assistant, a mobile app tool that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to converse with customers. “Our focus is always to keep our customers at the center of everything we do at U.S. Bank,” Weeks said. “Conversational experiences allow us to understand what the customer needs in their own words and help us meet that need in the most efficient and accurate way possible.”

Weeks has more than 25 years of experience in product management and customer strategy roles in financial services. He previously served as the director of omnichannel service pathways at U.S. Bank, and prior to that, he was senior vice president of customer experience strategy and the head of digital product management at Wells Fargo.

Weeks will be joined on the panel by Hari Gopalkrishnan, Bank of America’s managing director for client facing platforms technology, and Rami Thabet, RBC’s vice president of digital product.

Register for the upcoming BA Ignite conference to learn how financial institutions are investing in automation amid the changing landscape of the banking industry.