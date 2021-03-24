Bess Healy, chief technology officer at Synchrony Financial, will join a panel to discuss the state of automation in financial services at the Bank Automation Ignite virtual conference on April 13-14. This live discussion will launch the conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

New technologies in robotic process automation and key opportunities for automation during the next two years are among the topics the panel will cover. Joining Healy on the panel will be Matt Carbonara, managing director of fintech investing at Citi Ventures, and Brandon Kreig, CEO and co-founder of the personal finance app Stash.

Healy is responsible for key IT functions at the Stamford, Conn.-based lender, including data architecture and analysis, business intelligence, artificial intelligence and digital workforce and technology operations. Most of Healy’s career has been in IT, and she has worked with digital and traditional customer service, collections, fraud and facilities.

Most recently, Healy served as senior vice president of strategy and transformation in enterprise operations at Synchrony. Prior to that, she was the general manager of Synchrony’s Walmart portfolio, and was instrumental in building the technology infrastructure required for Synchrony’s 2014 separation from GE Capital.

The $95.9 billion Synchrony announced a partnership in November with ChargeAfter, a point-of-sale loan marketplace, for its integrated financing options. Synchrony Financial has financed more than $140 billion in sales and holds $64 billion in deposits across 80.3 million customer accounts, according to the company’s website.

Bank Automation Ignite is designed to inspire automation initiatives and investment in financial services by uncovering new use cases and technologies accelerating automation in banking. The 2021 agenda was built to educate attendees and open them to new ideas on automation technologies, including OCR usage, RPA applications, bot deployment and robotic deposit automation. BA Ignite speakers come from PNC Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, US Bank, Bank of America and Synchrony, among others.

