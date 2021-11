Trade expenses can reduce profits by 20%, with brokerage-related fees being a top-three business expense for many financial institutions, but automation could be the solution. Daniel Carpenter, commercial lead for intelligent automation platform Meritsoft, discusses post-trade automations in this episode of “The Buzz” podcast. “There's been an underinvestment in the backend side of things and operational side of things,” Carpenter tells Bank Automation News. “That's where they […]