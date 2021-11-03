With new research finding racial disparities in small business lending, one fintech is examining how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can help improve fairness and reduce inefficiency that may be present in traditional lending processes. Bank Automation News spoke with Sandip Nayak, chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at Linear Financial Technologies, a digital account origination platform used primarily for small and midsize business (SMB) programs. Reston, Va.-based Linear counts among its customers $186.1 billion Citizens Financial Group, $203.9 […]