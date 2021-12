Robotic process automation (RPA) vendor UiPath saw revenue skyrocket in Q3 to $220.8 million, a 50% year-over-year increase. The company credits its dealings with international banks interested in improving front- and back-end efficiencies, such as South Korea-based Hana Bank and Turkey-based Isbank. “Hana Bank, one of the top three banks in South Korea, had a […]