Paul Margarites, head of commercial digital platforms at the $1.4 trillion TD Bank, will join the Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 speaker faculty to discuss “Embedded Finance: Frontiers in Open Banking” on Monday, Sept. 19, at 1:45 p.m. PT.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place live from the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20. The Summit brings together industry experts to discuss a wide range of topics, from using automation to stop fraudulent bank transactions to improving customer and employee experiences.

With more than a decade of experience in guiding digital transformation for both large investment banks and management consulting firms, Margarites is responsible for developing, scaling and running digital products at TD Bank.

Recently, he has focused on embedded banking to help TD Bank clients automate payables processes, Margarites previously told Bank Automation News. “Our decisions around automation focus on client experience and ease of doing business with the bank.”

The embedded finance panel at the Summit will cover the following topics:

Opportunities and challenges for FIs pursuing an embedded finance strategy;

Best practices in API development – before going to market; and

Compliance considerations for FIs and fintechs.

The Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 agenda invites participants to collaborate and learn, with multiple sessions dedicated to topics such as facilitating citizen developers in banking, automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions, new frontiers in open banking, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to explore relevant case studies and engage in roundtable discussions on key automation and innovation trends.

