Ryan Christiansen, senior vice president of data access at Mastercard’s Finicity, has joined the speaker faculty of Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 to discuss “Case Studies on Automation and Innovation Initiatives from across the Financial Institution” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:45 a.m. PT.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place live from the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20. The Summit brings together industry experts to discuss various subjects, ranging from the use of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to loss prevention.

View the event agenda here.

Christiansen recently assisted Mastercard’s Finicity in the expansion and offering of open banking to its partners in order to safely make payments while launching new solutions on more than 250 million accounts.

In his current role, Christiansen coordinates with compliance to ensure that regulatory standards are adhered to, works on industry standards and guideline efforts, and leads the data access, contracting, acquisition, integrations and management of consumer-permissioned financial data.

The discussion will explore:

How automation can advance operational efficiency;

Methodologies for identifying processes ripe for automation and technology innovation; and

Examples of new tech initiatives pushing banking to the cutting-edge.

With automation evolving so rapidly, the Bank Automation Summit returns for the second time in 2022 to bring compelling technology content and fuel strategic plans, with a unique format focused on networking and collaboration.

Learn more about the Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 and register.