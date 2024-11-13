Grasshopper Bank Chief Technology Officer Peter Chapman will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 in Nashville, Tenn.

Chapman will speak on the panel “The operational paradigm: Identifying and implementing internal efficiency initiatives” on March 3 at 11 a.m. CT at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.

At the summit, industry experts will share insights on AI investments, how to calculate ROI and ensure teams are prepped to use the technology.

During the panel, Chapman will discuss:

Workflow automation strategies;

Combining human and technology resources; and

Approaching digital transformation.

Chapman joins BankUnited Chief Technology Officer Michael Lehmbeck and Discover Financial Services Expert Enterprise Architect Sathishkumar Palanisamy on the panel.

Grasshopper continues on its digital journey through product innovations and its merger strategy. The bank has made the following moves this year:

Announced a merger with $495 million Auto Club Trust in October;

Reduced its manual review process time by 57% with Alloy ’s risk management solution ; and

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit 2025 and register here.