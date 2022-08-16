Lauren McCollom, director of banking-as-a-service (BaaS) at Grasshopper Bank, will join the speaker faculty of Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 to discuss “Embedded Finance: Frontiers in Open Banking” on Monday, Sept. 19, at 1:45 p.m. PT.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place live at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20.

View the event agenda here.

McCollom, who has 16 years of commercial banking experience, leads the $473 million Grasshopper Bank’s efforts to establish partnerships with fintechs and neobanks by offering API-driven financial tools and solutions.

The New York City-based digital bank recently brought its total funding to $160 million following a $30.4 million equity funding round announced earlier this month. The bank has selected digital fraud analytics provider FiVerity to mitigate fraud in its commercial banking originations.

McCollom joins TD Bank’s Paul Margarites, Evolve Bank and Trust’s Hank Word, and Citi Treasury and Trade Solution’s Mohit Narula on the Summit panel, which will explore the following:

Opportunities and challenges for FIs pursuing an embedded finance strategy;

Best practices in API development – before going to market; and

Compliance considerations for both the FI and fintech.

The Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 agenda invites participants to collaborate and learn, with multiple sessions dedicated to topics such as facilitating citizen developers in banking, automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions, new frontiers in open banking, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to explore relevant case studies and engage in roundtable discussions on key automation and innovation trends.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022.