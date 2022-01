First Internet Bank has joined forces with Synctera, a banking technology platform that provides digital services and partners banks and financial institutions with fintechs. The move bolsters banking-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings for the $4.3 billion bank’s partnered fintechs, including account opening, know your customer (KYC) procedures, anti-money laundering (AML) checks and card account management. Synctera will […]