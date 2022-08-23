Ren Riley, investment partner at Fin Capital, will speak at Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 to discuss investor interest in banking technology in 2023.

The panel, “RPA & Beyond: Investors on what’s next in banking technology,” will dive into valuation trends, differing views on investment between banks and venture capitalists and upcoming investment trends in 2023.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20. The Summit brings together industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics from using cloud development to embedded finance.

View the event agenda here.

At San Francisco-based Fin Capital, Riley is responsible for sourcing primary and co-investment opportunity to add value to the investment firm’s portfolio companies. He is a co-founder and managing director of Enclave Liquidity Partners, and is a venture partner at Oak Investment Partners. Riley joins Citi Ventures’ Matt Carbonara on the panel.

Learn more about Bank the Automation Summit Fall 2022 and register.