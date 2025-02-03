Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that Sharif Alexandre, chief technology officer and executive vice president at ConnectOne Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 4 in Nashville, Tenn.

Bank Automation Summit 2025, taking place March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

View the full agenda here.

Alexandre, who joined ConnectOne Bank in June 2020, will speak on the panel “Opportunities for banks in digital banking solutions for SMBs” on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:45 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Panelists will discuss:

Data-driven intelligence for SMB clients;

AI utilization for SMBs; and

How banks can serve as tech providers for SMB clients.

Alexandre joins Jennifer Taylor, senior vice president and head of commercial digital at $22.9 billion digital Axos Bank and Mark Williams, senior vice president and head of business banking treasury service at $219 billion Citizens Bank on the panel.

Prior to his role at ConnectOne, Alexandre was chief executive officer at software firm Bryllyant, which he also founded.

ConnectOne tackles digital demand

The $9.9 billion ConnectOne kicked off 2025 with a new digital origination solution by account origination solutions provider Mantl and commercial escrow and sub-account system ZSuite. The tech includes an origination solution for customer deposits and business deposits, according to the bank.

The solution, Mantl Loan Origination, automates up to 100% of the loan application and decisioning process for personal and business loans, according to a December statement from Mantl.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.