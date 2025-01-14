Jennifer Taylor, senior vice president and head of commercial digital at Axos Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 4 in Nashville, Tenn.

The March 3-4 Bank Automation Summit 2025 brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

Taylor, who joined Axos in February 2024, will speak on the panel “Opportunities for banks in digital banking solutions for SMBs” on March 4 at 10:45 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

During the session, speakers will discuss:

Data-driven intelligence for SMB clients;

The use of AI for SMBs; and

How banks can serve as tech providers for SMB clients.

Prior to her role at Axos, Taylor was head of digital banking at Pacific Western Bank and global head of marketing, digital channels and data at Citi, according to LinkedIn.

Investing in SMB solutions

Financial institutions continue to invest in their SMB offerings, especially as their business clients look to their banks as tech providers. The following institutions have launched SMB-focused tech offerings in the past year to meet client demand:

Citizens launched Cash Flow Forecasting;

TD Bank rolled out its Small Business Dashboard;

Chase launched its Customer Insights tool in October; and

U.S. Bank continues to develop AI- and automation-driven solutions for its SMB clients.

