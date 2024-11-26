Don Muir, chief executive and co-founder of digital bank Arc, will return to the speaker faculty at Bank Automation Summit 2025, which will take place March 3-4 in Nashville, Tenn.

Muir was a fireside speaker at the 2024 event, discussing Arc’s strategy for domestic and international growth.

In 2025, Muir will join the panel “Inside the current fintech scene: New startups, ideas and opportunities” on March 3 at 4 p.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Bank Automation Summit 2025 brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics in bank automation and the digital transformation happening within the industry.

Joining Muir on the panel will be Sabrina Tharani, senior vice president of fintech and venture partnerships at Mastercard, and Katie Quilligan, an investor at venture capital firm BankTech Ventures. They will discuss:

Global fintech funding trends;

How AI investments will drive funding rounds; and

Shifting investment priorities toward profitability over growth.

Arc posted a 12-fold increase in loan originations year over year following the 2023 banking crisis and specifically gained deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Since then, thousands of venture capital-backed companies have signed on to make Arc their banking partner for ACH transactions, checking accounts, cash management, capital markets and investing solutions, Muir previously told BAN.

The banking crisis “was really the catalyst and the inflection point for our business and things haven’t slowed down since that,” Muir said at Bank Automation Summit 2024.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit 2025 and register here.