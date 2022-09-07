What happens when a Ph.D. from MIT gets into a bank’s engineering operation?

Ian Eslick is going to tell attendees at the upcoming Bank Automation Summit. (Hint: It has something to do with systems thinking.)

The MIT grad, who is now the chief technology officer of enterprise architecture and engineering at US Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the country, will discuss four broad topics during his fireside chat at the Summit:

How technology can address the concerns and guidelines of risk and compliance departments;

DevOps for the cloud platform;

Data-driven governance; and

US Bank’s document automation processes.

Eslick, who joined US Bank in 2019, recently has been involved in a major process-reengineering effort at USB, as well as working on data-standardization at the bank, an effort that requires documentation automation at scale. He’s been engaged with “the chess game of trying to help the company transform,” as he puts it.

During the fireside chat at BAS Fall 2022, glimpse the unique way Eslick thinks about processes, automation and the future of banking and US Bank — thinking that has only evolved since his time at MIT.

US Bank’s technology and communications spend in the second quarter of this year grew to $350 million, a 0.3% sequential increase, although a decrease of 3.3% on a year-over-year basis, according to the bank.

