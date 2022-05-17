The Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 agenda is set, with sessions on developing for the cloud, embedded finance and robotic process automation (RPA) governance. The September event also features a greater focus on networking and peer interactions, including a roundtable discussion on automation, innovation and budgeting strategies.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place Sept. 19-20 at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle, with a welcome reception on the evening of Sept. 18. Registration is now open for the in-person event.

Produced by Bank Automation News and its parent company, Royal Media, the Summit is the only event designed solely to provide industry professionals with insights, strategies and best practices for automating bank functions. The annual event, held each spring and fall, offers a platform for industry leaders to share their knowledge and vision for automation in the banking industry.

Attendees will hear case studies on automation and innovation initiatives from across the financial industry. Additional topics technologists will discuss include:

Automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions;

Leveraging business intelligence, customer resource management (CRM) and automation to improve customer and employee experience; and

Facilitating citizen developers in banking.

Learn more and register for Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022.