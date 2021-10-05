Bank Automation News is proud to announce the Bank Automation Summit 2022, the only event designed solely to provide industry professionals with insights, strategies and best practices for automating bank functions.

This premier industry event will take place on March 1-2 at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C. View the full agenda here.

Produced by Bank Automation News and Royal Media, the Summit offers a platform for industry leaders to share their knowledge and visions for the banking industry. The event will take place live and in person, and feature speakers from Key Bank, PNC Bank and U.S. Bank, among others, as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities, with the goal to reconnect and learn about new paths forward for the banking industry in the wake of the pandemic.

Presented in a casual environment with an intimate networking vibe, Bank Automation Summit 2022 will address AI and RPA automation, modernizing commercial lending, strategies for automating payments processes, and leveraging smart contracts and blockchain, among other relevant topics.

Learn more and register for the upcoming event here.

Help shape our agenda for the Bank Automation Summit by joining the speaker roster. Submit a speaker proposal here. All speakers are selected after careful consideration by the Bank Automation News editorial team. Potential speakers will be contacted and confirmed directly by the editorial team, and only qualified submissions will receive a response.