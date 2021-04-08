Bank Automation News and Kearney, a leading global consultancy, have formed a content partnership that will deliver crucial analysis and insight on banking technology and automation. The partnership will include the participation of Kearney consultants in Bank Automation News events and webinars.

Bank Automation News and Kearney will kick off their alliance with Kearney’s participation in the upcoming Bank Automation Ignite conference, April 13-14, 2021, at which Kearney will moderate several sessions. Kearney content will also be featured on an ongoing basis in the Center of Excellence section of Bank Automation News. The Bank Automation News Center of Excellence is a unique resource for banking professionals to access automation best practices and thought leadership.

“Kearney is proud to partner with Bank Automation News to share our insights on the vast operational transformation occurring across the financial services industry. These are dynamic times, and readers are seeking advice from trusted sources. Our research and analysis are geared to support the Bank Automation News audience navigate the journey ahead,” said Will Callender, Kearney partner and Americas lead for financial services.

Bank Automation News is the first and only news source to focus on automation technology and operations for banking professionals. Automation, the next frontier of financial services technology, is creating the greatest transformation at financial institutions since the digitization of financial services in the wake of the Credit Crisis. Banks that are not already investing in automation technologies must begin shifting their focus to remain competitive. This transition requires training and education, which is provided through the Bank Automation News Center of Excellence.

“The Bank Automation News Center of Excellence is really a key initiative focused on providing executives with the content they need to pivot into this new Automation Era in Financial Services,” said JJ Hornblass, Publisher of Bank Automation News. “This partnership with Kearney provides our audience with the additional and crucial resources and content industry executives need.”

The Center of Excellence content is available to Bank Automation News Premium Subscribers. A premium subscription includes unlimited Premium articles, a weekly video update, exclusive event discounts, and much more. To subscribe click here.