Auto Finance News, a sister publication of Bank Automation News, is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2023 Demo Challenge, which will take place at the Auto Finance Summit East on May 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn.

The sixth annual Demo Challenge offers startups in financial services and automotive to showcase their technology before of a large audience of auto lending and leasing executives at the conference.

Fintechs less than 7 years old with an eye toward consumer finance are invited to complete a short survey to be considered by the editorial team. Companies are required to present a live demo at the event.

Apply for the Demo Challenge here.

Previous winners of the Demo Challenge include lender EV Life, auto refinance provider Caribou, collections software Remitter, and blockchain company Bloom.

Visit autofinance.live to register.