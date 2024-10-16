Bank Automation News is pleased to announce Koren Picariello, an executive director at Morgan Stanley and head of generative AI strategy and execution for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 on Monday, March 3, at 10 a.m. CT.

The summit takes place March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss how financial institutions are benefiting from investments made in AI technology, teams and resources.

View the full agenda here.

During the one-on-one chat, Picariello will discuss:

Morgan Stanley’s approach to generative AI;

Technology and automation trends; and

How to determine the return on AI investment.

Throughout 2024, Morgan Stanley has tapped AI to improve efficiency and deepen the relationship between advisers and customers, Jeff McMillan, head of firmwide AI, previously told BAN.

The firm has launched the following AI-driven tools:

Morgan Stanley Debrief, which takes notes on an adviser’s behalf; and

Morgan Stanley Assistant, which helps advisers conduct research within Morgan Stanley’s database.

Along with discussions around generative AI, the summit will explore how to identify efficiency initiatives and what’s new in digital assistants. It will also feature the Demo Challenge, during which startups will give live technology demonstrations of their cutting-edge tech.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025.