Global payments networks, generative AI and leading with a tech-forward mindset are among the top themes discussed on Bank Automation News’ most listened to “The Buzz’ podcast episodes this year.

Listen to the top 3 podcasts of 2024:

1. Jack Henry’s incoming CEO talks 4 tenets of leadership

Greg Adelson took over as Jack Henry chief executive in July but before he did, he shared on this episode of “The Buzz” podcast how he plans to lead the tech provider.

He tells BAN his leadership style includes:

Transparency;

Consistency;

Collaboration; and

Communication.

“The more people that are in the know, the more they’re motivated to solve whatever the next problem is,” he says.

2. Citizens’ approach to new tech

Citizens Bank is approaching generative AI the way it approaches all new technology, measured way and with clearly identified use cases, Jo Wyper, executive vice president and head of operations at Citizens Commercial Bank, tells BAN on this episode of “The Buzz” podcast.

For generative AI, the bank is exploring applications to address:

Organizing and understanding data;

Performing predictive analytics; and

Enhancing sales.

3. JPM connects to French payments network Cartes Bancaires

J.P. Morgan is joining French payments network Cartes Bancaire as the first U.S. bank to be part of the French banking system, Mike Lozanoff, managing director and global head of merchant services at J.P. Morgan, tells BAN on this episode of “The Buzz” podcast.

The bank is using cloud-based Renovite to connect to the network and plans to have a card offering available on the network by 2025, he says.

