JPMorgan Chase is reaping rewards in know-your-customer operations from deployment of AI. The bank processed 155,000 know-your-customer (KYC) files in 2022, using 3,000 people to accomplish the task. “By the end of next year, we will process 230,000 files with 20% less of the people. It’s an increase in productivity between 80% to 90%,” Chief […]