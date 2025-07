Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest reaped the benefits of AI in the second quarter, with the financial institutions reporting improved efficiencies with the technology. At $3 trillion HSBC, for example, 20,000 engineers have reported 15% more efficiency in coding with the bank’s AI-driven tech tools, Chief Executive Georges Bahjat Elhedery said during the bank’s Q2 […]