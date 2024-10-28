Joanne Wyper, executive vice president and head of operations at Citizens Commercial Bank, will join the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 speaker faculty.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 takes place March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

During the two-day event, industry experts will share their insights on ways financial institutions are benefiting from investments in AI technology, teams and resources.

Wyper will speak on the panel “What’s new in digital assistants: Implementing AI for better returns and efficiency,” on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:15 a.m. local time.

She joins Ashleigh Ashbrook, vice president of digital service experience at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, on the panel.

View the full agenda here.

During the panel, Wyper will discuss:

Innovation and improvements in self-service capabilities;

Growing virtual assistant adoption; and

Virtual assistant use cases.

Wyper has more than 15 years of experience with Citizens, first serving as head of commercial loans, then head of commercial operations before moving to her current role.

She was also named to Bank Automation News’ 2024 executives to watch list, prioritizing AI in banking solutions and improving commercial digital banking.

Citizens this year launched a generative AI-driven virtual assistant, Digital Butler, for corporate clients and is using the tech to help its customer representatives record and summarize calls, Wyper previously told Bank Automation News.

The $226 billion bank is also using generative AI to improve customer journeys and AI to improve operational efficiency, according to previous earnings calls this year.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.