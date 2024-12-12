Katie Quilligan, investor at venture capital firm BankTech Ventures, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 3 in Nashville, Tenn.

BankTech Ventures invests in fintechs and connects them to the more than 100 banks in its network, according to the company’s website.

The Sandy, Utah-based company has invested in 21 startups as of August 2024 including billing service provider Billgo, data analytics firm Solo, AI-driven agent provider DeepSea and cloud-based commercial real estate lending provider blooma.

Previously, Quilligan was manager of digital marketing and audience development at American Express.

She will join the panel “Inside the current fintech scene: New startups, ideas and opportunities” on March 3 at 4 p.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Bank Automation Summit 2025, set for March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics in bank automation and the digital transformation happening within the industry.

Joining Quilligan on the panel will be Sabrina Tharani, senior vice president of fintech and venture partnerships at Mastercard, and Don Muir, chief executive and co-founder of fintech Arc. They will discuss:

Global fintech funding trends;

How AI investments will drive funding rounds; and

Shifting investment priorities toward profitability over growth.

BankTech Ventures usually invests in companies that are looking for seed funding, typically investing $1 million to $5 million, Carey Ransom, managing director at BankTech Ventures, previously told Bank Automation News.

This year, it has invested in:

Debt recovery fintech Equabil ; and

Automated compliance and cloud services provider Filejet .

Banktech Ventures is working with banking partners to evaluate common pain points that it can help solve, Ransom said, adding that the company is exploring investing in AI-driven startups in the coming time.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.