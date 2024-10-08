Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 will be held March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn., providing attendees with insights on how financial institutions are benefitting from investments made in AI technology, teams and resources.

The event brings together C-suite executives and industry experts to discuss approaches to technology innovation and how to calculate return on technology investments.

View the full event agenda here.

Firesides, demo challenge, more

The summit will feature two fireside chats with key bank technology executives who will sit down for one-on-one discussions on crucial AI and automation tech trends.

Additionally, the summit will see the return of the popular Demo Challenge. Cutting-edge startups from around the world will give live technology demonstrations, with one startup being named the winner. Some Demo Challenge participants include:

AI-driven smart financial calculator provider Appli ;

Credit risk scoring and loan management solution Carrington Labs ;

AI-driven financial service platform Hapax AI ; and

AI-driven fintech Lama AI .

Startups may apply to participate in the 2025 Demo Challenge here.

The two-day Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 offers attendees the opportunity to hear from tech industry leaders in panel discussions, presentations and networking opportunities via roundtables and live audience Q&A.

Take part in an event that offers a better understanding of the returns on technology investment including automation, AI and generative AI.

Register here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.